Prosecutor: Former NJ Man, 48, Repeatedly Raped Child For More Than 3 Years

A man who formerly resided in Warren County was charged with raping a child numerous times over the course of several years, authorities said.

Barry F. Miller, 48, was in Phillipsburg when he performed “multiple acts of sexual penetration, specifically oral, and anal penetration,” as well as other sexual contact on a child, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a Tuesday release.

The abuse, which occurred between 1995 and 1998, began when the child was under 13 and continued into their teenage years, Pfeiffer said.

Miller, of East Bangor, PA, allegedly knew the victim, Pfeiffer said. He was charged Sept. 23 with aggravated sexual assault on a victim under 13, sexual assault (victim under 13 years old and defendant more than four years older) and sexual assault (victim at least 13 but less than 16).

Aggravated sexual assault is a crime punishable by up to 20 years in state prison with sexual assault punishable by up to 10 years.

This investigation was conducted by the Warren County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit and the Phillipsburg Police Department.

