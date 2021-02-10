Prosecutor: Fatal Jersey Shore Crash Is 'Every Parent’s Worst Nightmare'

The speeding driver in a head-on crash is now charged with manslaughter after a high school passenger in the other car died on Tuesday, authorities said.

Michael Pillarella, 26, of the Manahawkin section of Stafford, has been newly charged with aggravated manslaughter, vehicular homicide and speeding, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Pillarella was driving north on Radio Road near Baltusrol Court in Little Egg Harbor at about 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 30 when he lost control of his car on a curve, crossed over the center line and struck a southbound vehicle, authorities said.

The teenage driver and passenger in the other car were flown to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune with life-threatening injuries. The passenger died of her injuries on Tuesday while the driver remains in critical condition, Billhimer said.

The victim attended Pinelands Regional High School, according to PressofAtlanticCity.com.

“This is every parent’s worst nightmare,“ Billhimer said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of both of these young women. The driver should have been celebrating her birthday last weekend, instead she was fighting for her life in the hospital. The passenger that passed away this evening should have been celebrating her birthday this upcoming weekend. . . this is such an unspeakable tragedy.”

Pillarella was driving about 74 mph at the time of the crash and blood tests to determine if he was intoxicated are pending, Billhimer said. He was charged two days after the crash with aggravated assault and assault by auto and issued tickets for reckless driving and failure to maintain a lane.

Pillarella, who was not seriously hurt, was being held in the Ocean County Jail.

