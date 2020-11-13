Prosecutor: Englewood Roofer Crossed Center Line In Serious Head-On Hit-Run Crash

A 45-year-old roofer from Englewood was charged in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured two people on Halloween, authorities said Friday.

Giovanny Forero-Gomez was charged with assault by auto and knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injury in connection with the Oct. 31 crash on William Street, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Forero-Gomez was behind the wheel of a 2013 Ford Explorer when he crossed over the double yellow line and struck a 2020 Audi Q3 head-on around 8:30 p.m., Musella said.

Forero-Gomez took off on foot but was found a short distance away by responding officers, who suspected he was driving while impaired and placed him under arrest, the prosecutor said.

Two of the Audi's six occupants were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment. A 36-year-old woman was seriously injured and a 42-year-old male was also injured.

Both have since been released from the hospital, Musella said.

Forero-Gomez's arrest is the result of an investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Chief Robert Anzilotti and the Englewood Police Department under the direction of Chief Lawrence Suffern.

He is scheduled for a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on Nov. 25.

