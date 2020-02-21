Contact Us
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Prosecutor: Englewood Man, 63, Repeatedly Molested 10-Year-Old Child

Luis Ocampo
Luis Ocampo Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A 63-year-old unemployed Colombian national living in Englewood repeatedly molested a 10-year-old child, authorities charged.

Luis G. Ocampo remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail following his arrest the day before, records show.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said his Special Victims Unit and Englewood police investigated a report that led to Ocampo’s arrest “regarding the sexual assault of a ten year-old juvenile on multiple occasions.”

Ocampo will remain held until a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on charges of sexual assault and child endangerment, the prosecutor said.

As of Friday afternoon, ICE hadn't issued a detainer for him.

