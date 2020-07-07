Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Prosecutor: Elmwood Park Man, 50, Raped Pre-Teen

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Hitendra Rakholia
Hitendra Rakholia Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

An Elmwood Park man was charged with raping a pre-teen over the course of three weeks.

Authorities arrested Hitendra Rakholia, a married, 50-year-old estimator, after local police “received information that [he] had engaged in sexual activity with a child under the age of 13,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Tuesday.

There were “multiple acts of sexual penetration with the child over the course of three weeks,” Musella said.

The prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit investigated with borough police and charged Rakholia with aggravated sexual assault and child endangerment.

He remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.