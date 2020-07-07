Prosecutor: Elmwood Park Man, 50, Raped Pre-Teen

An Elmwood Park man was charged with raping a pre-teen over the course of three weeks.

Authorities arrested Hitendra Rakholia, a married, 50-year-old estimator, after local police “received information that [he] had engaged in sexual activity with a child under the age of 13,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Tuesday.

There were “multiple acts of sexual penetration with the child over the course of three weeks,” Musella said.

The prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit investigated with borough police and charged Rakholia with aggravated sexual assault and child endangerment.

He remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

