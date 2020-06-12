Prosecutor: East Orange Man Sexually Assaulted Jersey City Woman Before Killing Her

A 37-year-old East Orange man is facing murder, weapons and sex assault charges in Friday night incident that left a Jersey City woman dead.

Thaddues Williams was arrested by local plainclothes officers and Hudson County detectives Saturday evening near Carnegie Avenue in East Orange, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Jersey City police officers responded to a report of shots fired near 217-219 MLK Drive around 8:30 p.m. Friday, where they found a woman later identified as Aieshia McFadden unresponsive, Suarez said.

McFadden, 36, was taken to Jersey City Medical Center with a gunshot wound in her torso, Suarez said. She was pronounced dead at approximately 9:10 p.m.

The cause and manner of death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

Williams was charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and criminal sexual assault for touching McFadden inappropriately, Suarez said.

The incident remains under investigation.

