Prosecutor: DWI Driver Charged In Deadly Crash That Killed Passenger In Jersey City

Authorities on Thursday announced the arrest of a driver involved in a crash that left his 30-year-old passenger dead in Jersey City last February.

Jose Colon, 31, was heading west on Columbus Drive approaching the roadway split when his vehicle, a 1996 Honda Civic, struck the attenuator- protected guard rail around 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 28, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

HIs passenger, Jesus Gonzalez, was found dead at the scene near the Merseles Street split, Suarez said.

Colon was taken to Jersey City Medical Center in critical condition.

He surrendered to authorities this week on charges of aggravated manslaughter and vehicular homicide/DWI on or near school property, Suarez said.

Prosecutor Suarez credited the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Jersey City Police Department for the investigation and arrest.

