Prosecutor: Detectives Nab Garfield Business Owner, Passaic Pal With 9 Pounds Of Coke, $89,000

Bergen County prosecutor’s detectives seized the owner of a Garfield appliance business and an unemployed Passaic man after finding nearly nine pounds of cocaine and $89,000 in suspected proceeds following a traffic stop in Elmwood Park.

Alexon J. Collado, 32, of Passaic tried to hide a backpack stuffed with $30,000 in drug money when detectives stopped the vehicle driven by Enoc Suarez-Pimentel, 34, Prosecutor Mark Musella said Thursday

Bergen County Sheriff’s K-9 Roy alerted the Narcotic Task Force members to drugs in the vehicle, producing a search that turned up three kilos of cocaine in an electronically-operated hidden compartment in the dashboard, Musella said.

Armed with a warrant and assisted by city police, the detectives searched Collado’s Paterson home and found more a pound of coke and another $59,000 in dirty cash, the prosecutor said.

They charged both men with possession of cocaine with the intent to sell it and Collado with money laundering.

Both were sent to the Bergen County Jail only to have a judge in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack release them less than 24 hours later.

