Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Prosecutor: Detectives Nab Garfield Business Owner, Passaic Pal With 9 Pounds Of Coke, $89,000

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Alexon J. Collado, Enoc Suarez-Pimentel
Alexon J. Collado, Enoc Suarez-Pimentel Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

Bergen County prosecutor’s detectives seized the owner of a Garfield appliance business and an unemployed Passaic man after finding nearly nine pounds of cocaine and $89,000 in suspected proceeds following a traffic stop in Elmwood Park.

Alexon J. Collado, 32, of Passaic tried to hide a backpack stuffed with $30,000 in drug money when detectives stopped the vehicle driven by Enoc Suarez-Pimentel, 34, Prosecutor Mark Musella said Thursday

Bergen County Sheriff’s K-9 Roy alerted the Narcotic Task Force members to drugs in the vehicle, producing a search that turned up three kilos of cocaine in an electronically-operated hidden compartment in the dashboard, Musella said.

Armed with a warrant and assisted by city police, the detectives searched Collado’s Paterson home and found more a pound of coke and another $59,000 in dirty cash, the prosecutor said.

They charged both men with possession of cocaine with the intent to sell it and Collado with money laundering.

Both were sent to the Bergen County Jail only to have a judge in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack release them less than 24 hours later.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.