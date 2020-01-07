Prosecutor: Corrections Officer From Elizabeth Who Sexually Touched Inmate To Serve Jail Time

A corrections officer convicted of inappropriately touching an inmate while working at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women.

Ciera Roddy, 32, of Elizabeth was sentenced to 90 days in jail and probation by the Honorable Angela Borkowski, J.S.C., on Friday, Jan. 3, Hunterdon County Acting Prosecutor Michael J. Williams said.

Roddy pleaded guilty on Nov. 8 to touching the "intimate body part" of an inmate she was supervising while working as a Correction Officer at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women, Williams said.

The incident occurred in March 2018, and Roddy was arrested in April 2019 following an investigation by the New Jersey Department of Corrections Criminal Investigations Division.

Roddy was also ordered to forfeit her pension as well as any current or future public employment in New Jersey.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.