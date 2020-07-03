Prosecutor: Cliffside Park Man Hijacked Biz Account, Ordered Phones, iPads To His Home

An unemployed Cliffside Park man hijacked a business account to order a pile of cellphones and iPads that he then had delivered to his apartment, said authorities who busted him and his roommate.

Stephen K. Frazier, 29, caught the attention of Sprint, which “reported a possible take-over of a business account,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Frazier submitted several orders that he requested be sent not to the business’ address but to his sixth-floor “Cliffside Views” apartment at the corner of Palisade Avenue and Walker Street, the prosecutor said.

Musella’s detectives and Cliffside Park police arrested Frazier this week on charges of theft by deception, impersonation, possessing a phony driver’ license and conspiracy, as well as illegal possession of anabolic steroids and hypodermic syringes.

They also arrested his roommate Jordan Pope-Diddier, 28 and also unemployed, on conspiracy and marijuana possession charges, the prosecutor said.

Both men were sent to the Bergen County Jail, only to have a Central Judicial Processing Judge in Hackensack order them released the same day under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

