Prosecutor: Central Jersey Middle School Science Teacher Solicited Sex From Underage Boys

A 65-year-old science teacher at Long Branch Middle School was arrested on Monday in connection with soliciting sex online from boys, authorities said.

Jesse Rosenbaum of Manalapan was taken into custody during a motor vehicle stop near his home by detectives with the prosecutor’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and Special Victims Unit, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri

Rosenbaum was charged with third-degree attempted endangering the welfare of a child, Onofri. said. He was being held in the Mercer County Correction Center pending a detention hearing.

Rosenbaum was the subject of a recent investigation into the sexual exploitation of children online, Onofri said. The investigation found he was soliciting underage males online to participate in sexual acts and also sexual conversation. The complaint alleges Rosenbaum engaged in sexually explicit emails, text messages and phone conversations with an individual he believed to be a 14-year-old male.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call Sgt. Joe Paglione of the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at 609-273-0065.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.