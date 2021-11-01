Prosecutor: Bergen Dealer Who Sold More Meth After Release Caught With 4,600 Child Porn Images

A Washington Township crystal meth dealer who went right back to selling after he was released on drug charges was found with 4,618 files of child porn on separate devices, authorities said.

Michael Rosen, 32, was identified as selling drugs online in July, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Monday.

Members of Musella’s Narcotics Task Force arrested Rosen in August after he sold crystal meth to an undercover detective several times, Musella said.

They also charged him with having GHB and Xanax and sent him to the Bergen County Jail.

A Central Judicial Processing Court judge in Hackensack released Rosen following a hearing the very next day, records show.

Rosen, who also had a previous drug offense history, was back at it within two weeks of his release, Musella said.

He was charged with conspiring to sell crystal meth and was again sent to the county.

Once again, records show, a CJP judge released him less than 24 hours later.

“During that same time, detectives from the Cyber Crimes Unit began a months-long investigation that revealed [Rosen] used the Internet to view, download, or possess approximately 4,618 digital files depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent children on at least two of his electronic devices,” the prosecutor said.

Rosen this time remained held in the Bergen County Jail following his arrest last Friday.

He’s charged with having more than 1,000 files of child pornography.

Musella thanked the Washington Township Police Department for its assistance, as well as the Lyndhurst Police Department, which participates in his Bergen County Cyber Crimes Task Force.

