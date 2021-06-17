Prosecutor: Bergen County Electrician Sexting 14-Year-Old Girl Busted On Child Porn Charges

A North Arlington electrician chatting with a 14-year-old girl online was arrested on child porn charges Thursday in Paramus, authorities announced.

Omar Orozco, 52, of North Arlington, obtained naked photos of the girl and sent her some of himself while talking on several social media platforms, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.

A search of Orozco's Riverview Avenue home was executed Thursday, after a months-long investigation conducted under the direction of Chief Jason Love.

Orozco was arrested in Paramus on charges of child pornography production, endangering the welfare of a child and providing obscenity to a minor.

He was being held in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Any parent or guardian who determines that their child received inappropriate communications from the online screen name “bigblue6569” may contact the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Tips Line at (201) 226-5532.

The North Arlington Police Department, San Antonio (TX) Police Department, Lyndhurst Police Department and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Department -- which participate in the Bergen County Cyber Crimes Task Force -- assisted in the investigation.

