Prosecutor: Autopsy Will Determine How Paranoid Paterson Man Died In Police Custody

UPDATE: An autopsy will determine how a paranoid Paterson man died in police custody, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

Jameek Lowery, 27, “appeared agitated” when he came to police headquarters at 3:45 a.m. Saturday after calling 911 twice, Valdes said.

The first time, at 2:45 a.m., he said “he had taken Ecstasy and was paranoid,” the prosecutor said.

EMS took him by ambulance to the hospital, but Lowery “left after becoming erratic,” she said.

Lowery called again at 3:42 a.m. “reporting that people were trying to kill him in the area of Broadway and Memorial Drive,” Valdes said.

He walked into headquarters three minutes later and called 911 from there, she said.

Once inside, Lowery turned on Facebook Live on his phone.

In it, he tells the officers that “they beat me up in the hospital” and threw him out.

Someone was trying to kill him, he says in a panic.

“Why are y’all trying to kill me? What did I do?” he asks, getting more agitated while begging the officers not to shoot him.

“I saw them by the wall. I see them! I see them! Yo, they’re trying to kill me,” he says at one point.

“Ain’t nobody there,” says an officer who shines a flashlight on the wall.

“Ain’t nobody there.” Lowery says. “He’s right there! Walk over there

“The police are trying to kill me. They think I’m a witness,” he says. “They think I’m f*****g with the FBI….“I’m just paranoid. That’s it.”

At another point, Lowery begs for water.

The officers tell him they’re “not allowed to,” then offer to have him taken to the hospital.

“Yeah, I need some water,” ending the Facebook Live video. “I’m dehydrated.”

Police called an EMS unit to transport Lowery.

“Per initial reports and information, police used physical force and compliance holds to secure [him] in the ambulance,” Valdes wrote. “Hospital records indicate no acute trauma.

“Paterson Police and Paterson Fire Department records indicate the transportation from headquarters to the hospital took approximately five to twelve minutes,” she added. “Upon arrival at the hospital, Mr. Lowery was unresponsive.”

Family members said Lowery had a broken cheekbone, fractured eye socket and other injuries after being admitted to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital “in the early morning hours” on Monday, Valdes said.

“The cause and manner of Mr. Lowery’s death will be determined by the State of New Jersey Regional Medical Examiner’s Office,” Valdes said.

