Prosecutor: Assistant Poses As Business Owner, Steals $1.4M From Bergen Company

State troopers in New York captured a personal assistant wanted for stealing $1.4 million in tax reimbursement checks intended for a Bergen County company and cashing them by assuming the identity of a prominent business owner, authorities said.

Detectives had obtained an arrest warrant after learning that Dong Chol Kim, 59, of Queens had intercepted the two checks from the mail and deposited them into a shell account, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Kim “assumed the identity of a prominent business owner, opened the accounts and conducted multiple bank transactions for his own benefit,” Musella said.

New York State Police arrested Kim, of Jackson Heights, as a fugitive from justice following a traffic stop on June 13, the prosecutor said.

He was held in the Sullivan County Jail before being extradited.

Kim was brought on Tuesday to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained held pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on theft, impersonation, forgery and money laundering charges.

