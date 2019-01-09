Prosecutor: Abuser Took Video While Sexually Assaulting Paterson Pre-Teen Over Two Years

A pre-teen was sexually assaulted over the course of more than two years by a Paterson man who recorded the abuse on video, authorities said.

Carlos Hidalgo, 36, remained held Friday in the Passaic County Jail, where Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said her office is going to ask a judge that he remain pending trial.

Hidalgo was charged with various counts of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and child endangerment, Valdes said, adding that the abuse occurred from the end of 2016 until this past Tuesday.

He was arrested, she said, following an investigation by her Special Victims Unit.

A detention hearing was scheduled for this coming Tuesday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.