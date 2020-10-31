Prosecutor: 40 Pounds Of Pot, $5,500 In Drug Cash Found In Route 80 Stop

An Ohio driver had two duffel bags stuffed with 40 pounds of pot, along with $5,500 in suspected drug money, when he was stopped on Route 80 in Lodi, authorities said.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said detectives from his office stopped an Acura MDX driven by Cecil C. Chan, 67, on the westbound highway earlier this week as part of a drug investigation.

After a Bergen County Sheriff’s K-9 indicated drugs were in the SUV, the detectives searched it, he said.

The 18 kilos of pot was in vacuum-sealed bags, the prosecutor added.

Detectives charged Chan with first-degree pot possession and sent him to the Bergen County Jail. A judge in Hackensack released him pending further court action less than 24 hours later under New Jersey’s bail reform law, records show.

