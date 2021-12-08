Prosecutor: 1,400 Wax Folds Of Heroin, ~$16,700, Firearm Seized In Jersey Shore Drug Bust

Four New Jersey residents were arrested for distributing heroin, fentanyl and cocaine following an investigation involving nearly a dozen law enforcement agencies, authorities said Thursday.

Kevin Collins, 37, and Daysha Kelly, 35, operated out of a Pine Beach home, while Elex Hyman, 49, and Jamie Steen, 38, used a Lakewood home, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

All four acted together to carry out the distribution scheme, Billhimer said.

Detectives on Aug. 10 set up surveillance on the Pine Beach home, and saw Collins and Kelly get on public transportation to go to the mall, authorities said.

Meanwhile, the Ocean County Regional SWAT Team executed a court-authorized search warrant on the Pine Beach home, and then approached the couple without incident, authorities said.

The search warrant turned up 1,300 wax folds of heroin, 134 ecstasy pills, two semi-automatic 9mm handguns, and $9,740 in cash.

Collins and Kelly had approximately 100 wax folds of heroin, 22 grams of crack cocaine, and $1,230 in cash, Billhimer said.

Detectives the following day executed a court-authorized search warrant on the Lakewood home, although nothing of evidentiary value was located at the residence, police said.

Officers conducted a motor vehicle stop on a car operated by Hyman, with Steen as a passenger, in Lacey Township, and the two were arrested, authorities said.

Nearly $5,780 in cash was seized, authorities said.

Collins was arrested on various drug and distribution charges, along with firearm possession, authorities said.

