Property Owner Charged In Sussex County House Fire That Killed 13-Year-Old Girl

The 48-year-old owner of a Sussex County home was charged in connection to a fire that caused the death a 13-year-old girl at the property last month, police said.

Heaven Davenport was killed in the March 19 blaze at 48 Nestor Street in Franklin, her family said in a GoFundMe.

Homeowner Walter Biller, of Wayne Township, was arrested March 31 after investigators proved that he “violated laws intended to protect public health and safety” by failing to get the proper certifications when renting out the home, Franklin Borough Police said.

“It was determined that Biller had not obtained or filed for proper documentation and certifications related to occupancy and fire safety as required by the State and municipalities before completing the lease agreement with the Davenport family in 2019,” police said.

Biller faces a second-degree charge since the fire caused a fatality, police said.

He was released in accordance with the NJ Bail Reform Act and is scheduled to appear in Sussex County Superior Court.

