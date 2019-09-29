Pro Dirt Bike Racer, 20, Critical After Meadowlands Crash

A 20-year-old professional dirt bike rider was in critical condition at Hackensack University Medical Center after a crash Saturday night during a race at the Meadowlands.

Oliver Brindley, of Doncaster, England, was injured during a multi-bike crash at the American Flat Track "Meadowlands Mile" race.

Responders said he was unresponsive when placed into an ambulance.

The trouble began when rider Dallas Daniels hit two quick bumps approaching a turn and went down early in the race.

Fellow rider Shayna Texter then hit Daniels's leg and flew over her handlebards.

Both Daniels and Texter rejoined the race after it resumed.

"I was actually more concerned about the other riders and hope they are all ok," Texter posted on Facebook.

Several racers had complained about the condition of the track earlier in the day.

"Lots of holes," one said.

Another rider, Nick McFadden, 22, of Owensboro, KY, was also taken to HUMC after losing consciousness in a separate race. He was later released.

Oliver Brindley is thrown during the Meadowlands Mile race Saturday night.

American Flat Track bills itself as "the world’s premier dirt track motorcycle racing series and one of the longest-running championships in the history of motorsports," as well as "the most competitive form of dirt track motorcycle racing on the globe."

Brindley and fellow rider Nick McFadden were hospitalized after the Meadowlands Mile crash in East Rutherford.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.