Pro Dirt Bike Racer, 20, Clings To Life After High-Speed Pileup At Meadowlands

A 20-year-old professional dirt bike rider was in critical condition with life-threatening injuries at Hackensack University Medical Center after he was thrown during a pileup Saturday night at a Meadowlands race.

Oliver Brindley, of Doncaster, England, flipped in the air twice during multi-bike crash at the American Flat Track "Meadowlands Mile" race.

Responders said he was unresponsive when placed into an ambulance.

A second rider, Nick McFadden, 22, of Owensboro, KY, was also taken to HUMC after losing consciousness but was later released.

The trouble began when rider Dallas Daniels hit two quick bumps approaching a turn and went down early in the race, one of several at the makeshift dirt track.

Defending champion Shayna Texter then hit Daniels's leg and flipped head over heels over her handlebars.

Then came Brindley on a Yamaha YZ450F and McFadden on a Suzuki GSX-R600.

Both Daniels and Texter rejoined the race after it resumed.

"I was actually more concerned about the other riders and hope they are all ok," Texter posted on Facebook.

Several racers had complained about the condition of the track earlier in the day.

"Lots of holes," one said.

It was a genuine concern for racers who hit up to 100 miles an hour in such events.

Oliver Brindley is thrown during the Meadowlands Mile race Saturday night.

American Flat Track bills itself as "the world’s premier dirt track motorcycle racing series and one of the longest-running championships in the history of motorsports," as well as "the most competitive form of dirt track motorcycle racing on the globe."

The race -- which concluded the 2019 American Flat Track season -- was hosted by Hudson Valley Motorcycles of Ossining, NY.

Brindley and fellow rider Nick McFadden were hospitalized after the Meadowlands Mile crash in East Rutherford.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.