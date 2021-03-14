Predawn Fire Damages Dumont Home

UPDATE: A fire that ignited outside a Dumont home before dawn Sunday spread to the basement and upper floor, responders said.

Firefighters had the blaze knocked down within 20 minutes of responding to the 5:30 a.m. call in the rear of the Blanche Court home off Pershing Street near Madison Avenue.

Damaged areas included the basement, fire floor walls and knee wall beneath the rafters, they said.

Firefighters from Bergenfield, Cresskill, Demarest and New Milford provided mutual aid.

No injuries were reported.

