Predawn Blaze Destroys Passaic Home, Damages Another

A predawn fire Monday destroyed an unoccupied Passaic multi-family home, damaged another next door and sent a firefighter to the hospital.

Eleven people in all were displaced, Mayor Hector Carlos Lora said.

Flames were shooting through the roof of the Jackson Street home when firefighters arrived around shortly before 4 a.m. It collapsed within an hour, they said.

Residents next door got out safely as the fire spread to a neighboring home.

The blaze was knocked down at 4:55 a.m. and declared under control at 6:10 a.m. The cause wasn't immediately determined.

A firefighter required treatment for a minor injury. No other injuries were reported.

Of the neighboring residents, 18 were allowed to return to their homes.

Mutual aid responders included firefighters from Paterson, Clifton, East Rutherford, Wallington, Rutherford and Carlstadt.

The fire destroyed one Jackson Street home in Passaic and damaged another. Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

******

UPDATE: One of her five children had just pulled Felicia Hernandez De La Cruz out of their burning Paterson home when she suddenly rushed back inside to try and save their dog, witnesses said.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/police-fire/mom-53-who-died-trying-to-rescue-dog-in-multi-home-paterson-blaze-ran-local-food-stand/797564/

******

69 Jackson Street, Passaic Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.