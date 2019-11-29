Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Fed Pen Awaits: Paterson Man Admits Plan To Sell Nearly 1M Potentially Lethal Fentanyl Doses
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Pre-Dawn Thanksgiving Blaze Damages Hillsdale Home

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Hillsdale firefighters doused the overnight Thanksgiving Day blaze with help from their colleagues in neighboring towns.
Hillsdale firefighters doused the overnight Thanksgiving Day blaze with help from their colleagues in neighboring towns. Photo Credit: Hillsdale FD

Firefighters doused a pre-dawn Thanksgiving Day blaze in a Hillsdale home.

The fire broke out just after 2 a.m. in the second-floor bedroom of the Lincoln Avenue home and quickly went to two alarms, borough fire officials said.

All of the occupants got out OK, they said.

The fire was contained to the bedroom and declared under control around 3 a.m., less than an hour after the call came in, fire officials said.

Mutual aid was provided by firefighters from Park Ridge, River Vale, Westwood and Woodcliff Lake.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.