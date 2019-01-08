Prayer Service Planned For Critically Injured Orange Police Captain

A prayer service has been scheduled for Capt. William Boggier of the Orange Police Department, who was seriously injured in a crash while leading a funeral procession last month.

The service is planned for Thursday at 6 p.m. at St. Matthew A.M.E. Church, 336 Oakwood Ave. in Orange. The service will be led by Melvin E. Wilson, Orange officials said.

Boggier, 58, was struck by a driver who remained at the scene July 23 during the funeral procession in Woodbridge. He was taken to University Hospital in Newark, where he was listed in critical condition.

A 23-year-old woman was issued summonses for multiple traffic violations, according to published reports.

