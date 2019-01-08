Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Prayer Service Planned For Critically Injured Orange Police Captain

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
Capt. William Boggier
Capt. William Boggier Photo Credit: City of Orange

A prayer service has been scheduled for Capt. William Boggier of the Orange Police Department, who was seriously injured in a crash while leading a funeral procession last month.

The service is planned for Thursday at 6 p.m. at St. Matthew A.M.E. Church, 336 Oakwood Ave. in Orange. The service will be led by Melvin E. Wilson, Orange officials said.

Boggier, 58, was struck by a driver who remained at the scene July 23 during the funeral procession in Woodbridge. He was taken to University Hospital in Newark, where he was listed in critical condition.

A 23-year-old woman was issued summonses for multiple traffic violations, according to published reports.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.