Possible Drowning Victim Airlifted To Sussex County Hospital (DEVELOPING)

A possible drowning victim was being flown to a Sussex County hospital Thursday morning, developing reports say.

NJSP and state park police responded to 1000 Owassa Rd. and began administering CPR to an adult male kayaker just before 11 a.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

A medical helicopter was requested to land near the scene to take the victim to Newton Medical Center, the initial report says.

Police did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

