Possible Drowning Victim Airlifted In Sussex County (UPDATE)

A possible drowning victim was airlifted to a hospital Thursday morning, state police confirmed.

NJSP and state park police responded to Swartswood State Park just before 10:15 a.m., Sgt. Philip Curry told DailyVoice.com.

Initial reports stated that the victim was a male kayaker.

The victim was taken to Newton Hospital before being airlifted to Morristown Medical Center, Curry said.

The victim’s current condition was not known.

