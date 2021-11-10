Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Union County Woman Admits Destroying Evidence In $400,000 COVID Unemployment Scam
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Possible Death Reported In NJ Turnpike Crash Near Newark Airport

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
NJSP
NJSP Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A possible fatality and other serious injuries were reported in a crash on the NJ Turnpike Wednesday morning in Union County.

The crash between a box truck and a vehicle occurred around 7:20 a.m. near Exit 13 in Elizabeth near Newark Airport, RLS Media reports.

Several people were extricated and at least one was taken to University Hospital in Newark.

New Jersey State Police did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.