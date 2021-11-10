Possible Death Reported In NJ Turnpike Crash Near Newark Airport

A possible fatality and other serious injuries were reported in a crash on the NJ Turnpike Wednesday morning in Union County.

The crash between a box truck and a vehicle occurred around 7:20 a.m. near Exit 13 in Elizabeth near Newark Airport, RLS Media reports.

Several people were extricated and at least one was taken to University Hospital in Newark.

New Jersey State Police did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.