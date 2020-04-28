Port Authority Police Officer Struck, Seriously Injured In Crash Near Holland Tunnel

A driver struck a Port Authority police officer who was assisting at the scene of an overnight rollover crash Tuesday on the approach to the Holland Tunnel from Route 139.

The seriously injured officer was brought to Jersey City Medical Center following the crash near Palisade Avenue just after 12:30 a.m., Port Authority spokeswoman Lenis Rodrigues said.

"We're hoping for the best," Rodrigues said.

The driver also struck several other vehicles, including police cars, responders said.

Rodrigues said she was arrested.

It was initially unclear how many others were hospitalized along with the officer, who apparently was setting up flares while assisting Jersey City police.

Detectives closed the area for an extended investigation.

Responders included the Hudson County Regional Collision and Crime Scene units, who were investigating the incident, along with Port Authority and Jersey City police and Port Authority Emergency Service units and city firefighters.

