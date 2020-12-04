Port Authority Police Bring Easter Cheer To Six Hospitals In NJ, NY

A squadron of Port Authority police officers delivered baked goods and chocolate bunnies to six hospitals in New Jersey and New York on Easter Sunday.

Ten members of the PAPD PBA bought the goodies from Vaccaro's, a popular Union County bakery owned by the family of a Port Authority police rookie that has been among the countless small businesses hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

SEE: ' We Take Care Of Our Own '

Ten officers delivered the items to personnel at:

Hackensack University Medical Center;

Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck;

NYC Health + Hospital/Elmhurst in Queens;

New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center's Milstein Building in Washington Heights;

Bronx Lebanon Hospital;

Montefiore Medical Center's Moses Campus in the Bronx.

“Our courageous officers have been on the front lines since day one, and today these same officers have gone above and beyond by showing their compassion for their fellow frontline partners who have endured through the COVID-19 pandemic by bringing them a bit of Easter cheer," Port Authority Police Supt. Edward T. Cetnar. "We sincerely appreciate everything our healthcare heroes have done during these challenging times."

“The commitment and dedication of hospital personnel has not only been an amazing display of courage but, a true demonstration of selflessness," said Port Authority PBA President Paul Nunziato. They have never hesitated to come to our aid; it is now our duty and desire to provide for them.

"I remind all that during this holy season of spiritual freedom and rebirth it is the medical personnel who bring a new freedom and rebirth to those in need. We are blessed by their service."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.