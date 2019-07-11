Police: Woodland Park School Board Candidate Busted For DWI

A candidate who finished out of the running in this week’s Woodland Park school board election was charged with DWI last month after registering more than twice the legal limit on a blood-alcohol test, police records show.

Officer Justin Castro said in a police report that he spotted a four-door 2017 Ford driven by Jason Snyder, 27, just before midnight Oct. 5.

In his report, Castro said that he saw Snyder “brake suddenly, activate his right turn signal” less than 100 feet from the corner and turn right onto Nesser Lane from McBride Avenue.

He then followed the vehicle as it turned onto Sibel Court, a dead end.

Snyder doesn’t live on Sibel Court “nor had any reason to be on this street,” the officer wrote in his report, a copy of which was obtained by Daily Voice.

So he pulled him over.

Castro reported that Snyder told him he’d dropped off a friend in Little Falls after leaving a Woodland Park pub.

The officer added that he “detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath” and “observed that Mr. Snyder’s face was flush red and that his eyes were glassy, watery and bloodshot.”

In response to a question, he said, Snyder told him that he hadn’t been drinking but then said he’d had some beer.

Snyder then failed sobriety field tests and was taken to headquarters, Castro reported.

Snyder later recorded a 0.14% on a breath test, according to Castro’s police report.

He received summonses for DWI, careless driving and improper signaling and was released to his wife under John’s Law, the report says.

Snyder, who didn’t respond to a request for comment from Daily Voice, got 252 votes in Tuesday's Board of Education race.

Winning three-year seats were Christine Tiseo, with 1,302 votes, David Amanullah, with 1,230 votes, and Joseph Giammarella, with 1,240 votes. Candidate Sanjay Desai also finished out of the running with 196 votes.

