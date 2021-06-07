Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: NJ Attorney General Confirms Bayonne Man Shot Dead By Police During Domestic Call
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police Trying To Figure Out Who Set Fire To Abandoned Boat On Jersey Shore

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Police are trying to figure out who is responsible for setting a boat on fire and abandoning it in Ocean County.
Police are trying to figure out who is responsible for setting a boat on fire and abandoning it in Ocean County. Photo Credit: NJ Division of Fish and Wildlife

Police are trying to figure out who is responsible for setting a boat on fire and abandoning it in Ocean County.

The wreckage was found at Colliers Mills WMA in Jackson Township, the NJ Division of Wildlife said Monday.

"Aside from the environmental impact, this careless act placed local residents and their homes at risk," officials said. 

If you recognize this boat or have any information about this incident, please call 855-OGT-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous and rewards may be offered.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.