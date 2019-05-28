Police Ticketing Drivers In Newark Who Give Cash To Panhandlers

Citing concerns over safety and a need to help the homeless obtain services, Newark’s Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose has ordered increased enforcement of traffic laws meant to discourage drivers from giving cash to panhandlers.

The agency also stressed that Newark Hope One, a mobile police unit, will regularly visit areas where panhandlers congregate in order to offer services like addiction recovery and housing assistance. Hope One has aided more than 120 people so far this year, Ambrose said.

“I’m pleased Hope One Newark is making an impact in meeting the needs of those addicted, suffering from mental illness or living homeless,” Ambrose said. “We’re coming to them, and giving them a pathway to improve their lives.”

Many of those begging for change or selling small items tend to approach drivers on McCarter Highway and on busy feeder roads, such as the ramp off of I-280, walking in the roadway to approach vehicles.

That is the impetus for the second half of what Ambrose called a two-pronged strategy to keep the homeless safe: stepped up enforcement of a motor-vehicle law prohibiting delaying traffic.

“We have panhandlers wading into traffic at busy exit ramps off Route 280 or on McCarter Highway, which jeopardizes their own health. We had a female pedestrian killed on McCarter Highway just a few weeks ago,” Ambrose said.

Police have recently issued 90 summonses to drivers, which carry a $50 fine plus court costs. About 250 people have been cited for panhandling.

“When a driver stops and gives a panhandler money, they’re basically helping them feed bad habits,” Ambrose said. “We want to discourage this, but while offering these panhandlers significant and meaningful help.”

