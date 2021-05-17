Police: Teens In Stolen Car Drive Across Lawn, Nearly Hit Officer In Pursuit Through Secaucus

Four teens from Newark were arrested for trying to burglarize vehicles in Secaucus before they led officers on a brief pursuit through town, authorities said Monday.

Officers responded to Central Lane and Luhmann Terrace on reports of three men trying to break into parked cars around 5:45 a.m. May 15, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

The suspects were accompanied by a black Honda Civic, locatd by officer Alex Witrock on Laurel Court.

Witrock attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver -- a 17-year-old boy -- disregarded the signal to stop and reversed, crashing into a parked vehicle, Miller said.

In a further attempt to flee, the vehicle drove across the front lawn of a residential home, police said.

Witrock and Officer Dwight Wise ordered the occupants out of the vehicle, but the car accelerated and narrowly missed hitting the Wise, who was forced to jump out of the way, Miller said.

The vehicle then struck a fence and came to a halt.

Davion Jones, 18, along with the 17-year-old male driver, the 15-year-old male and 17-year-old male passengers, all of Newark, were placed under arrest, Miller said.

Proceeds from a vehicle that was burglarized on Central Lane were recovered from the Civic, which had been stolen out of Roselle Park earlier that evening, police said.

Jones and all of the juveniles were charged with burglary, theft, receiving stolen property and conspiracy to commit burglary and theft.

Jones was additionally charged with three counts each of endangering the welfare of a child and using a juvenile in the commission of a crime, authorities said.

The 17-year-old driver -- who was wanted on five burglary warrants out of Livingston -- was also charged with eluding, aggravated assault on a police officer and unlawful possession of a weapon (the vehicle), Miller said.

Jones and all of the juveniles were charged and released pending their appearance in court, pursuant to Criminal Justice/Juvenile Justice Reform.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed.

