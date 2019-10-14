Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Judge Frees Paramus Dad Accused Of Beating Baby Son, Grandmother Says Boy Is Healing
Police: Teaneck Woman Charged In Bergenfield Stabbing Also Tried To Run Down Victim With Car

Jerry DeMarco
Ashley Amanda Gilead
Ashley Amanda Gilead Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGENFIELD PD

UPDATE: A 22-year-old Teaneck woman with a criminal history was captured moments after police said she stabbed and tried to run over a Bergenfield man early Friday evening.

The 25-year-old victim survived but was "sliced up pretty badly" following the incident on Morgan Street near the corner of Melrose Avenue, one responder said.

The woman accused in the attack, Ashley Amanda Gilead, fled in a silver 2010 Toyota Camry but was captured by Teaneck police a short time later on Franklin Road, Police Chief Mustafa Rabboh confirmed Monday.

The victim told police he was at first assaulted by Gilead on the front lawn of a local home, Rabboh said.

He said he tried walking away when Gilead got into her car and tried to run him down, then jumped out with a folding knife and stabbed and slashed the victim several times, the chief said.

The Bergenfield Ambulance Corp. took Perez to Holy Name Medical Center with injuries that Rabboh said weren't life-threatening.

Meanwhile, police recovered the knife and impounded the Camry.

The incident occurred two days after Gilead was briefly jailed for two outstanding warrants from 2016.

One involved the same Camry that authorities said she fled in following Friday's assault.

Teaneck police said they stopped Gilead in November 2016 for driving the wrong way on Sterling Place and found three men she was with carrying a loaded handgun and a black ski mask.

Following last week's stabbing, a judge on Sunday freed Gilead following a detention hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

She's charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses.

Additional charges were pending, Rabboh said.

