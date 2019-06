A swastika was found drawn on the wall of a bathroom shared by Glen Rock's high school and middle school last week, authorities said Monday.

"There are no suspects, nor has a specific intended target been identified," Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

"A bias incident follow-up was completed by the Detective Bureau based upon limited information [made] available from school officials," the chief said.

