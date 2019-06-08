Police: Speeding Driver Threatens Englewood Homeowner

An Englewood resident who signaled a driver racing through the neighborhood to slow down had what looked like a handgun pointed at him, said police who quickly took two teens into custody.

The Everett Place resident told police he was cutting his grass Monday afternoon when a dark-colored BMW with New York license plates and "fancy silver rims" came speeding down the street, Deputy Police Chief Gregory Halstead said.

The resident "raised his hand in an attempt to get the vehicle to slow down" as it kept going, Halstead said.

The driver then turned around, pulled up to the resident and pointed what looked like a silver semi-automatic handgun at him before driving away, the deputy chief said.

Responding Officer Gregory Smith found the car and the suspects on nearby John Street, Halstead said.

A BB gun believed used in the incident was found by Officers Fabian Gallego and Anthony Gallo, he said.

Police charged the driver, 19-year-old Oscar Estuard Cruz, with weapons possession and evidence tampering. They issued delinquency complaints to a 16-year-old passenger and released both pending court hearings.

