Police: Speeding Driver Loses Control, Crashes Into Van Outside Busy Route 17 Dunkin' Donuts

A driver was speeding Wednesday morning when her car careened off Route 17 and crashed into a construction van outside a Dunkin' Donuts in Carlstadt, authorities said.

Neighboring Biggie’s Clam Bar was closed, but the Dunkin’ Donuts was busy with patrons when the Honda Civic veered off the roadway and slammed into the empty van in the mini-shopping center parking lot near Division Avenue around 8:15 a.m., Detective Sgt. John Cleary said.

Carlstadt firefighters extricated the driver, who was hospitalized with neck and back injuries, Cleary said. The Honda was severely damaged, he said.

