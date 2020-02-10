Police Shoot Dog Set Loose By Reckless Tractor-Trailer Driver In Ringwood, Responders Say

Police shot a dog who responders said had been set loose by a tractor-trailer driver during a traffic stop early Monday afternoon in Ringwood.

The rig, which had South Carolina license plates and was toting luxury boats, had been "weaving all over the road" in Wanaque and initially refused to stop, one said.

The 54-year-old driver from Florida driver finally pulled over on Greenwood Lake Turnpike (County Road 511) just north of Skyline Drive, shortly before 12:30 p.m., authorities said.

Police asked the driver to keep a pit bull contained in the cab, but he let it loose, they said.

Two Ringwood police officers -- one of them a former K9 officer -- fired to stop the dog, who didn't survive the injuries after charging at them, responders said.

The road was closed for about 90 minutes. It was reopened shortly before 2 p.m.

An investigation was continuing to determine whether the driver should be charged.

