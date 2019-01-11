Police: Serial Masturbator Does It Again Outside Edgewater Hair Salon

It wasn’t difficult for police to identify a man whom employees of an Edgewater hair salon said they saw masturbating outside their shop: He’d been caught doing the same thing twice before, authorities said.

Ernesto G. Martinez of West New York was charged with masturbating in his car in Edgewater in 2016 and in Cliffside Park in 2017, records show.

This time, Edgewater Detective Dale Price issued a summons to Martinez to appear in Municipal Court on Feb. 7 to answer lewdness charges after salon employees got the car’s license plate number, Detective Sgt. Tim Farell said Saturday.

