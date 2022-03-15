Police Seek ID For Person Of Interest In Broad Daylight Morris County Break-In

Contact Us
Valerie Musson
The person pictured above was seen in the area of a home break-in that occurred in the Landing Trail neighborhood of Denville Township around 2 p.m. on Friday, March 11, local police said in a Tuesday release. Photo Credit: Denville Township Police Department via Facebook

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a person of interest in a Morris County home break-in that occurred in broad daylight.

The person pictured above was seen in the area of a home break-in that occurred in the Landing Trail neighborhood of Denville Township around 2 p.m. on Friday, March 11, local police said in a Tuesday release.

Surveillance footage from surrounding areas, including Franklin Road, may also show the person or any suspect vehicles related to the incident, police said.

Anyone with information or additional surveillance footage is asked to contact Det. Tobin at 973-627-4900 ext. 350.

