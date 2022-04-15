Police Seek ID For Man Who Used Counterfeit Cash At Morris County Chick-fil-A

Know him? Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man they say used counterfeit cash at a Morris County Chick-fil-A restaurant.

The man pictured above used a $100 bill to pay for his meal at the Route 10 East store in Morris Plains around 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, local police said.

The suspect — who ordered under the name ‘Prince’ — then received $86.69 in change and drove away in a dark-colored luxury sedan, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Morris County Sheriff’s Office CrimeStoppers at 973-COP-CALL.

