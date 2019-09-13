Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Ridgefield Park PD: Car-Hauling Mississippi Driver Had Loaded Gun, Magazine, Hollow-Point Ammo
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police Seek Help Finding Pants-Open Pervert Who Touched Himself Outside Fort Lee Woman's Door

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Oleri Terrace is a quiet, seven-block stretch just off Palisade Avenue.
Oleri Terrace is a quiet, seven-block stretch just off Palisade Avenue. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Fort Lee police sought the public’s help finding a man whom a borough resident said she saw with his pants open, touching himself, outside her kitchen door.

The victim lives on Oleri Terrace, a quiet, seven-block stretch just off Palisade Avenue.

She said she was home around 9:30 p.m. this past Saturday when she spotted the man “standing next to the glass kitchen door staring at her and touching himself while his pants were open,” Capt. Ricky Mirkovic said.

She described him as Hispanic, about 30 years old and 5-feet-6 with medium skin tone and wearing a Navy blue long-sleeved t-shirt.

Borough police searched the area with no luck.

They turned to the public on Friday.

Anyone who might have seen something or has information that could help police investigate the incident is asked to contact Fort Lee PD: (201) 592-3700 .

Mirkovic also urged citizens to dial 911 immediately if they see anything similar.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.