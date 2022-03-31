Police Seek Clues After Man In Minivan Offers Ride To Young Girl At Parsippany Bus Stop

Police are seeking clues after an unidentified man driving a minivan offered a ride to a young girl waiting at a Parsippany bus stop Wednesday morning.

The man drove a newer-model minivan to a bus stop near Tabor Road and asked a girl waiting for her bus if she needed a ride around 7 a.m., Parsippany Police said in a Thursday morning release.

The man drove away after the girl boarded the bus.

The suspect is described as having a tan complexion, possibly in his twenties, and was wearing a black baseball cap and face mask with stars printed on it, police said.

“Keeping our children safe is always of paramount importance,” reads a statement from Barbara Sargent, Superintendent of Schools. “We urge you to be vigilant in making your children wary of strangers.”

“Please let them know to tell an adult immediately if an incident occurs and to try to get a license number if at all possible. Any incident needs to be reported immediately to a responsible adult and the police should always be notified.”

The incident remained under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the PPD Communications Center at 973-263-4300 ext. 0.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.