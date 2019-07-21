Police Say Short Hills Man Was Driving At 142 MPH: Report

A man from Short Hills was arrested in New Hampshire for allegedly driving more than 70 mph over the speed limit, The Boston Globe reported.

Eric Joseph, 51, was headed home when state police pulled over his 2018 Jeep Cherokee on I-95 Saturday morning. Joseph was traveling at 142 mph, more than double the posted speed limit of 65 mph, according to police.

Joseph was charged with reckless operation and is scheduled to appear in court in September.

