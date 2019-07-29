Police: Rochelle Park President Spends $6,000 For Herself On PTA Card

A past Rochelle Park PTA president surrendered to borough police Monday after ringing up $6,000 in charges for herself with an association credit card, authorities said.

Detectives zeroed in on Shawna Riordan, 33, of Saddle Brook after a Midland School #1 PTA member reported that "credit card, co-signed by her, had an outstanding balance and was currently in collections," Detective Sgt. James M. DePreta.

The charges began in January 2017 and didn't end until April 2018, DePreta said.

The co-signing PTA member "did not make the charges, nor authorize them," he said.

"The PTA, currently named the PTO, became aware of this debt and fraudulent use and immediately reported the discrepancy," the sergeant said.

Riordan was released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on charges of theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.