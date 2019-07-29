Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police: Rochelle Park President Spends $6,000 For Herself On PTA Card

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Shawna Riordan
Shawna Riordan Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy ROCHELLE PARK PD

A past Rochelle Park PTA president surrendered to borough police Monday after ringing up $6,000 in charges for herself with an association credit card, authorities said.

Detectives zeroed in on Shawna Riordan, 33, of Saddle Brook after a Midland School #1 PTA member reported that "credit card, co-signed by her, had an outstanding balance and was currently in collections," Detective Sgt. James M. DePreta.

The charges began in January 2017 and didn't end until April 2018, DePreta said.

The co-signing PTA member "did not make the charges, nor authorize them," he said.

"The PTA, currently named the PTO, became aware of this debt and fraudulent use and immediately reported the discrepancy," the sergeant said.

Riordan was released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on charges of theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.