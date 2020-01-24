Police Revive OD'ing Driver After Hawthorne Crash As Fire Spreads To Nearby Home

An SUV driven by a motorist who responders said was overdosing on drugs crashed and caught fire Friday morning in Hawthorne, spreading flames to a nearby house.

Hawthorne police administered Narcan to the driver, who was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, while firefighters doused the flames around 11 a.m.

The extent of the driver's injuries couldn't immediately be determined.

The GMC Yukon first hit a parked vehicle a few blocks away and then a utility pole on Hutchinson Avenue -- tearing the bumper off completely -- before coming to rest in front of the home. The site is barely a block from nearby Roosevelt Elementary School.

No other injuries were reported.

Responders also included Hawthorne EMS and a paramedic unit from The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.

Hawthorne firefighters doused flames that spread to a nearby house. DAILY VOICE photo

Boyd A. Loving took photos ( top and below ) and contributed to this story.

Firefighters tend to the SUV and the house after the crash in Hawthorne. Boyd A. Loving

What was left. Boyd A. Loving

