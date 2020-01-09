Contact Us
Breaking News: North Jersey Mover Who Boosted Final Bills By Up To 400% Gets 5 Years In Fed Pen
Police: Phony Female Prostitute, Pals Jump Little Ferry Customer, 28, At South Hackensack Motel

Jerry DeMarco
(from left): Brandon Rivera, Joshua Caba, Travis Glaspie
(from left): Brandon Rivera, Joshua Caba, Travis Glaspie

A Little Ferry man thought he was about to hook up with a female prostitute who turned out to be one of three Bronx men who mugged him at a South Hackensack motel, authorities said.

Answering an online ad, the 28-year-old victim brought $100 in cash with him on Wednesday, Capt. Robert Kaiser said.

He was invited into a room, where the trio jumped him, Kaiser said.

The robbers took his iPhone and the cash and were trying to hail a cab when police pulled up.

The would-be hooker, 24-year-old Joshua Caba and his accused accomplices, Travis Glaspie 27, and Brandon Rivera 25, all remained held Thursday in the Bergen County Jail pending detention hearings.

All are charged with robbery and possession of crystal meth and drug paraphernalia.

The victim wasn’t seriously injured.

