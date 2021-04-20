Police: Paterson Man Charged With Attempted Murder For Trying To Kill Hoboken Amazon Worker

A 27-year-old Paterson man has been charged with attempted murder after trying to kill an Amazon worker at the company's Hoboken warehouse last fall, authorities said.

Corey Ferguson shot the 32-year-old Newark victim multiple times in the upper body and in one of his legs at the Amazon warehouse on Monroe Street, around 2:30 a.m. Oct. 11, 2020, Hoboken Police Det. Lt. Danilo Cabrera.

Hoboken officers responded to the scene where they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

Medical aid was rendered by Hoboken Officer Barral until the ambulance arrived, which stopped the bleeding and ultimately saved the victim's life.

The Amazon worker was transported the victim to Jersey City Medical Center for treatment.

Meanwhile, Detectives Michael Miranda and Christine Collins charged Ferguson on a warrant with Criminal Attempt Murder, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Aggravated Assault, and Endangering an Injured Victim.

He was arrested by Paterson police Monday, and remanded to the Passaic County Jail, Cabrera said.

The Hudson County Prosecutors Office, New Jersey State Police Regional Operations Intelligence Unit, Bayonne Police Department, Passaic County Homicide Unit and Paterson Narcotics Unit and Paterson Major Crime also assisted in the investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.