Police: Passaic Sheriff's Officer Takes Keys Of DWI Motorist Who Drove Onto Closed Bridge

A Passaic County sheriff’s officer had to pull the keys from a vehicle that a drunken West Milford man tried driving through a closed bridge construction site in the middle of the afternoon, authorities said.

Brian Shand, 67, of Hewitt also refused to submit a breath sample, according to a police report.

Township police were summoned by a sheriff’s officer on a traffic control detail on Union Valley Road.

She told Officer James McMahon that she’d taken the keys after Shand ignored her instructions and drove through the road closure around 3 p.m. March 25, they said.

Shand failed a roadside sobriety test and was taken into custody, according to the police report.

He later was charged with DWI, failing to submit to breath samples, failing to comply with an officer’s instructions, failing to observe a traffic control device and driving on a closed roadway.

Shand was released to a relative and his car was impounded for 12 hours, under John’s Law.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.